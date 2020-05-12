BlackCoin Market Cap Tops $1.50 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $10,532.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,944,683 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

