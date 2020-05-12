BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. 152,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,342. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $15.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.