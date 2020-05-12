BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BDJ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 57,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,322. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

