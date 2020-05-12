BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 65,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,318. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.