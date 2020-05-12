Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 177,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,341. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

