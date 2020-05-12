BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BGT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,510. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.