BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,872. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

