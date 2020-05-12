Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a payout ratio of 145.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:BME traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

