BlackRock Inc. Acquires 167,448 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,448 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.80% of Southwest Gas worth $528,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Hester bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

