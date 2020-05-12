BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.93% of SS&C Technologies worth $553,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Comerica Bank grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 128.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 327,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Citigroup decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

