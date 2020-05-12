BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,758,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,504,448 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.47% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $511,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $415,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,373 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,783,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,116,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,491,000 after acquiring an additional 320,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COG. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

