BlackRock Inc. Has $516.03 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.72% of Snap-on worth $516,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

NYSE SNA opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

