BlackRock Inc. Has $532.72 Million Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.01% of Life Storage worth $532,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

