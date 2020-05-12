BlackRock Inc. Has $548.94 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,633,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.81% of Exponent worth $548,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 353,800 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Exponent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 3,149.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

