BlackRock Inc. Has $550.73 Million Stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,520 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.86% of Tech Data worth $550,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.26. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

