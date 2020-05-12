BlackRock Inc. Has $552.45 Million Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.38% of EPAM Systems worth $552,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,403,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $228.03 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $208.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

