BlackRock Inc. Has $555.40 Million Stock Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,790 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.91% of Trex worth $555,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Trex by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Trex by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

TREX opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.65. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $118.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

