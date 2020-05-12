BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,775,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,630 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 30.98% of Arconic worth $542,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Arconic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Cowen started coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.