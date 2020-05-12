BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,783,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.99% of Expedia Group worth $550,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,913,000 after purchasing an additional 385,146 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 120,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.