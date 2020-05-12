BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

BLK traded down $24.30 on Tuesday, hitting $468.82. 1,434,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.