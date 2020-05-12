BlackRock Inc. Purchases 57,171 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.05% of F5 Networks worth $522,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.87.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

