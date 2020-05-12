BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,796 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.75% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $550,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $113.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

