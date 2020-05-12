BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,181,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,507 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.90% of Davita worth $546,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Davita by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 609.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,847,000 after buying an additional 1,195,328 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 91.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

