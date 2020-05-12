BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,004,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.65% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $553,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.83.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

