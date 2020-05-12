BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,046,873 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,414,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,046,873 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.49% of Gentex worth $518,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 27.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Gentex by 35.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 713,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 187,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Gentex by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

