BlackRock Inc. Sells 126,860 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.66% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $535,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

