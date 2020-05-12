BlackRock Inc. Sells 229,346 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229,346 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.55% of Credicorp worth $518,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $240.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average is $187.60. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $8.4998 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Banco Santander raised shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

