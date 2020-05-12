BlackRock Inc. Sells 293,086 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,591,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.96% of Cogent Communications worth $540,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 96,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,918,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

CCOI opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.25. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

