BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,568 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.05% of ONE Gas worth $532,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 345.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 130.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.