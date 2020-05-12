BlackRock Inc. Sells 74,182 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,733,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.95% of AptarGroup worth $570,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,472,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,863,000 after buying an additional 85,421 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,782,000 after purchasing an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,449,000 after purchasing an additional 628,945 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AptarGroup stock opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average of $109.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

