BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

BAF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 4,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

