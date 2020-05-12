BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BTA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,128. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

