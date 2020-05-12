BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BLW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. 49,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,829. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.