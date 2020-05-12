BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,484,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 112,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 83,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 153,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLW opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

