Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 303,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.