BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

BBF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. 597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

