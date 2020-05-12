Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BKK remained flat at $$14.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,684. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

