BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 3,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.99.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.