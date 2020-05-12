Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MEN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 51,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

