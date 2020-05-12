BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,982. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

