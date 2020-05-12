BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BSE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.38. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,228. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

About BlackRock New York Insured Municipal

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

