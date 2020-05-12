Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

BQH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

In other Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,894.20. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,172 shares of company stock valued at $474,933.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

