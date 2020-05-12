Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BFY)

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BFY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,928. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

