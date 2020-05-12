Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 17,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,791. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.