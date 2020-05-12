BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BCX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. 75,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

