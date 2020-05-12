BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Science & Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 71,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,479. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.