Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BBN)

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 10,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,512. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.