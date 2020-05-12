Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,531. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.