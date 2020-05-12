Blakecoin Market Cap Hits $10,759.24 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Blakecoin has a market cap of $10,759.24 and $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,906.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.07 or 0.02134044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.11 or 0.02628495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00475020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00698989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00068533 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00471149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,649 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

