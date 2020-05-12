Blockport Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Blockport token can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $8,774.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.02105673 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00179920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,375,331 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

